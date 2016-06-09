BRIEF-KMG Chemicals reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of $0.41

June 9 (Reuters) - Kmg Chemicals Inc -

* FY sales forecast includes a projected negative foreign currency impact of approximately $6 million

* FY capital expenditures are forecast to be less than $15 million, compared to our prior forecast of approximately $15 million

* Forecast adjusted EBITDA will be at upper end of prior guidance range of $43-45 million for FY

* KMG reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.53

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $300 million

* Q3 sales $66.6 million versus $66.4 million