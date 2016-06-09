FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare completes syndication and pricing of incremental $200 mln term loan
#Market News
June 9, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kindred Healthcare completes syndication and pricing of incremental $200 mln term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Completed syndication and pricing of an incremental $200 million term loan

* Incremental term loan will be issued at 99.05% of par

* Received consent from required lenders under term loan facility,abl facility to amend various provisions of those credit facilities

* Kindred healthcare completes syndication of incremental term loan and secures consent for amendments to credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
