BRIEF-Merck to acquire Afferent Pharmaceuticals

* Merck to acquire Afferent Pharmaceuticals

* Signed a definitive agreement under which Merck will acquire Afferent Pharmaceuticals

* Under terms, Merck, through unit, to acquire outstanding stock of Afferent for an upfront payment of $500 million in cash

* Afferent shareholders will be eligible to receive a total of up to an additional $750 million associated with attainment of certain milestones