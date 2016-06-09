FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supervalu files Amendment No. 1 to Form 10 for possible spin-off of Save-A-Lot business
#Market News
June 9, 2016

BRIEF-Supervalu files Amendment No. 1 to Form 10 for possible spin-off of Save-A-Lot business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Supervalu Inc

* Files Amendment No. 1 to form 10 for possible spin-off of save-a-lot business

* Among other changes, amendment includes save-a-lot’s recent financial results and details co’s current expectations following a spin-off

* Says Supervalu stockholders would directly own about 60 percent of outstanding shares of common stock of save-a-lot

* Says it would retain about 40 percent of outstanding shares of common stock of Save-A-Lot Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
