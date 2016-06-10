BRIEF-MTS prices upsized offering 1.65 mln shares at $42 per share

June 9 (Reuters) - MTS Systems Corp :

* MTS announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common stock and pricing of public offering of tangible equity units

* Says it priced an upsized offering of 1,650,000 shares of common stock at $42 per share

* Priced tangible equity unit with a stated amount of $100 , resulting in aggregate gross proceeds of $100 million

* Completion of common stock offering is not contingent on completion of tangible equity units offering

* Amortizing notes will pay equal quarterly installments of $2.1875 per noteSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)