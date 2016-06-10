FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces phase 2 data for Opdivo studies
June 10, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers announces phase 2 data for Opdivo studies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

* Says Opdivo demonstrated objective response rate of 66.3% in classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients

* Says primary endpoint of objective response rate (orr) per an independent radiologic review committee (irrc) was 66.3%

* Says safety profile of Opdivo in checkmate -205 was consistent with previously reported data in this tumor type

* Says Opdivo indicates benefit in heavily pre-treated classical Hodgkin lymphoma patients in phase 2, single-arm pivotal trial

