BRIEF-Incyte announces phase 3 data of Jakafi study

* Says announced new 28-week data from phase 3 response-2 study of Jakafi
* Says data show that Jakafi was superior to best available therapy in maintaining hematocrit control
* Says safety profile of Jakafi was consistent with previous studies
* Study shows that nearly five times more patients with pv achieved complete hematologic remission with Jakafi compared to bat at 28 weeks
* Says overall, Jakafi was well tolerated
* Says findings from this study are consistent with data from response pivotal trial
* New phase 3 data show Jakafi (ruxolitinib) is superior to best available therapy in patients with polycythemia vera
