FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Incyte announces phase 3 data of Jakafi study
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Incyte announces phase 3 data of Jakafi study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp :

* Says announced new 28-week data from phase 3 response-2 study of Jakafi

* Says data show that Jakafi was superior to best available therapy in maintaining hematocrit control

* Says safety profile of Jakafi was consistent with previous studies

* Study shows that nearly five times more patients with pv achieved complete hematologic remission with Jakafi compared to bat at 28 weeks

* Says overall, Jakafi was well tolerated

* Says findings from this study are consistent with data from response pivotal trial

* New phase 3 data show Jakafi (ruxolitinib) is superior to best available therapy in patients with polycythemia vera

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.