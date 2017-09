June 10 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc :

* Company does not intend to replace Mr. Jacob’s officer position at this time

* Edward S. Jacob, III , president and chief operating officer, has decided to retire

* Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s Edward S. Jacob, III to retire at the end of June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)