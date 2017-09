June 10 (Reuters) - Press Release

* Updated clinical data shows high response rates when selinexor is combined with standard of care agents in heavily pretreated patients with multiple myeloma

* Karyopharm presents preliminary stomp phase 1b clinical data at 2016 european hematology association annual meeting