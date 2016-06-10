BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports May traffic

June 10 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Load factor for may 2016 was 84.6 percent, a decrease of 1.1 points from may 201

* Preliminary rasm for month of may decreased approximately seven percent year over year

* For q2 of 2016, rasm is expected to decrease between seven and a half and eight and a half percent

* Now expects year over year available seat mile growth in 2016 to be between 8.0 and 9.5 percent in fy, down from prior guidance of 8.5 to 10.5 percent

* Jetblue airways reports may traffic