BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports May traffic
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jetblue Airways reports May traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp :

* Load factor for may 2016 was 84.6 percent, a decrease of 1.1 points from may 201

* Preliminary rasm for month of may decreased approximately seven percent year over year

* For q2 of 2016, rasm is expected to decrease between seven and a half and eight and a half percent

* Lowering full year capacity guidance, now expects year over year available seat mile growth in 2016 to be between 8.0 and 9.5 percent

* Now expects year over year available seat mile growth in 2016 to be between 8.0 and 9.5 percent in fy, down from prior guidance of 8.5 to 10.5 percent

* Jetblue airways reports may traffic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
