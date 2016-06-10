BRIEF-Gamehost updates progress on reopening in Fort Mcmurray

June 10 (Reuters) - Gamehost Inc :

* Gamehost updates progress on reopening in Fort Mcmurray

* Initial assessments of electronic equipment show minimal damage with any repairs expected to be completed on site

* “best estimate for a re-opening is mid-july”

* Re-Entry confirmed evidence of smoke damage and some heat damage caused by heating units that ran continuously

* Re-Entry confirmed evidence of smoke damage and some heat damage caused by heating units that ran continuously