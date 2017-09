June 10 (Reuters) - Calfrac :

* Calfrac announces CDN$200 million debt-with-warrants financing

* Calfrac Well Services Ltd says term loan will mature on September 30, 2020, and will bear interest at rate of 9% per annum, paid quarterly

* Announces CDN$200 Million Debt-With-Warrants financing Source text for Eikon: