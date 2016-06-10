FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westlake Chemical to buy Axiall for $33.00 per share
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Westlake Chemical to buy Axiall for $33.00 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Axiall Corp :

* Transaction representing an enterprise value of approximately $3.8 billion

* Expected annual cost synergies of approximately $100 million

* Transaction expected to be accretive to Westlake in first year following close

* Sees expected annual cost synergies from deal of approximately $100 million

* Axiall Corp says Westlake has received commitments from its banks in connection with financing of transaction

* Westlake has agreed to withdraw its nomination of a slate of director nominees at Axiall’s upcoming annual meeting of stockholders

* Axiall Corp says transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Westlake Chemical to acquire Axiall Corporation for $33.00 per share in all-cash transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
