June 10 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* Selling 5,960,000 shares at a purchase price of $2.50 per share with gross proceeds to company totaling $14.9 million

* Selling 6 million shares at a purchase price of $2.50 per share

* Corbus Pharmaceuticals announces $15 million registered direct offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)