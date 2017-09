BRIEF-CB Pharma Acquisition gets extension to complete initial business combination

June 10 (Reuters) - CB Pharma Acquisition Corp:

* CB Pharma Acquisition Corp. announces approval of proposals to extend time to complete initial business combination

* Company now has until December 12, 2016 to complete initial business combination

* Edward J. Fred appointed as Chief Executive Officer; Jose M. Aldeanueva appointed Chief Financial Officer

* Edward J. Fred appointed as Chief Executive Officer; Jose M. Aldeanueva appointed Chief Financial Officer

* Lindsay Rosenwald, Michael Weiss, George Avgerinos, Adam Chill, Arthur Kornbluth, Neil Herskowitz resigned as an officer and/or director