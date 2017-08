June 13 (Reuters) - LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd :

* LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd qtrly GAAP net revenues were $67.3 million

* GAAP net revenues were $69.8 million

* Says net loss per ADS was $0.04 in q1 of 2016

* Says non-GAAP net income per ADS was $0.02 in q1 of 2016

* LightInTheBox reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $62 million to $65 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)