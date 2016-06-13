FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Science Applications International Q1 adjusted profit $0.80/shr
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Science Applications International Q1 adjusted profit $0.80/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Science Applications International Corp

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share

* Net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3 billion

* Estimated backlog of signed business orders at end of quarter was approximately $7.2 billion

* Net bookings for quarter were approximately $1.3 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.0

* Saic announces financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 earnings per share $0.71

* Q1 revenue $1.215 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.