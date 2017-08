June 13 (Reuters) - Shire Plc :

* Granted breakthrough therapy designation for two investigational products for rare diseases: SHP621 and SHP625

* Shire receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for SHP621 and SHP625, investigational products for rare gastrointestinal conditions