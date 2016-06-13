FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Argonaut Gold to acquire necessary land to develop San Agustin project
June 13, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Argonaut Gold to acquire necessary land to develop San Agustin project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc :

* Has come to an agreement to acquire necessary land to develop its San Agustin project in Durango, Mexico

* Company expects to make a construction decision during second half of 2016

* Assuming positive construction decision in Q4 of 2016, anticipate first gold production from san agustin in Q3 of 2017

* Expect to receive a permit decision during Q3 of 2016

* Argonaut Gold acquires land, submits permit application and files the technical report for its San Agustin project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

