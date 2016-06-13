BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals says Ganaxolone did not meet primary endpoint

June 13 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ganaxolone did not meet primary endpoint
* Ganaxolone was generally safe and well tolerated
* Marinus plans to discontinue its program in adult focal onset seizures
* Plans to focus its efforts on advancing ganaxolone in status epilepticus and pediatric orphan indications.
* Most common adverse events (>5%) reported at greater rates than placebo were somnolence (23.5% versus 4.5%), dizziness and fatigue
* Majority of adverse events were rated as mild in severity
* Announces Top-Line results from phase 3 trial in adult focal onset seizures