BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals says Ganaxolone did not meet primary endpoint

* Ganaxolone did not meet primary endpoint

* Ganaxolone was generally safe and well tolerated

* Marinus plans to discontinue its program in adult focal onset seizures

* Plans to focus its efforts on advancing ganaxolone in status epilepticus and pediatric orphan indications.

* Most common adverse events (>5%) reported at greater rates than placebo were somnolence (23.5% versus 4.5%), dizziness and fatigue

* Majority of adverse events were rated as mild in severity

