FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals says Ganaxolone did not meet primary endpoint
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marinus Pharmaceuticals says Ganaxolone did not meet primary endpoint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ganaxolone did not meet primary endpoint

* Ganaxolone was generally safe and well tolerated

* Marinus plans to discontinue its program in adult focal onset seizures

* Plans to focus its efforts on advancing ganaxolone in status epilepticus and pediatric orphan indications.

* Most common adverse events (>5%) reported at greater rates than placebo were somnolence (23.5% versus 4.5%), dizziness and fatigue

* Majority of adverse events were rated as mild in severity

* Announces Top-Line results from phase 3 trial in adult focal onset seizures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.