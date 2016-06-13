FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics signs license agreement with Roche
June 13, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eleven Biotherapeutics signs license agreement with Roche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Says Eleven Biotherapeutics has agreed to grant an exclusive, worldwide license to Roche to develop and commercialize EBI-031

* Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for EBI-031 announced Monday

* Will be entitled to an upfront payment of $7.5 million, along with potential future milestone payments of up to $262.5 million

* First milestone payment will equal $22.5 million if IND becomes effective on or before September 15, 2016

* First milestone payment will equal $20.0 million if IND becomes effective after September 15, 2016

* Under terms of agreement, eleven has agreed to grant exclusive, worldwide license to Roche to develop and commercialize EBI-031

* In addition, eleven could be entitled to receive royalties for net sales of potential future products containing EBI-031

* Eleven Biotherapeutics announces signing of exclusive license agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
