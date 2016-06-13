BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group lowers 2016 forecast

June 13 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc :

* Iconix Brand Group Inc says company is revising down its 2016 gaap diluted EPS guidance by $0.04 to a range of $0.71 to $0.86

* Says Company Is Revising Down Its 2016 Non-Gaap diluted EPS guidance by $0.09 to a range of $1.06 to $1.21

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Iconix brand group repurchases up to $105 million of its 2018 convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)