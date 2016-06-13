FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Grainger daily sales up 1 pct in May versus May, 2015
June 13, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Grainger daily sales up 1 pct in May versus May, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc :

* Company daily sales increased 1 percent in may of 2016 versus may of 2015.

* Excluding acquisitions, may organic daily sales were down 3 percent

* Excluding acquisitions, organic daily sales included 1 percent point negative impact from wildfires in alberta

* Grainger reports may 2016 sales results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

