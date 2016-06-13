BRIEF-Enterprise Group to divest of T.C. Backhoe & directional drilling

June 13 (Reuters) - Enterprise Group Inc :

* Assets will be acquired by TC Infrastructure Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Quanta Services, Inc

* Gross cash proceeds from this transaction will be approximately $16.9 million

* Enterprise will also receive payment of working capital, which company anticipates will amount to approximately $3.0 million

* All proceeds from this transaction will be deployed towards reducing enterprise's debt

* Enterprise group announces agreement to divest of t.c. Backhoe & directional drilling