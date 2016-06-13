BRIEF-Merck investigational insulin glargine met primary endpoint in two Phase 3 studies

June 13 (Reuters) - Merck :

* Merck's investigational insulin glargine, MK-1293, met primary endpoint in two phase 3 studies, showing non-inferiority to LANTUS

* In both studies, MK-1293 met its pre-specified secondary efficacy endpoints of statistical a1c equivalence to Lantus

* No clinically meaningful difference in safety endpoints of interest were seen between treatment groups

* 76.4 percent of patients receiving lantus and 71.0 percent of patients receiving mk-1293 experienced symptomatic hypoglycemia

* 0.4 percent of patients receiving lantus and 0.8 percent of patients receiving mk-1293 experienced an injection site reaction

* 0.4 percent of patients receiving mk-1293 and none taking lantus experienced a systemic allergic reaction

* No reports of anaphylactic response in either treatment group