BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp names Terry Dolan CFO

June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Bancorp:

* U.S. Bancorp appoints Terry Dolan as Chief Financial Officer; Dolan is currently Vice Chairman, Wealth Management & Securities Services

* Kathy Rogers, currently Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, has made decision to step down from that role

* Rogers will remain with company in her previous role, as head of Stress Test Process, and be based in Cincinnati

* Rogers will continue in her responsibilities as CFO through transition