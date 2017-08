June 13 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays announces appointment of Tim Main as chairman of global FIG, based in New York

* Tim main joins Barclays from Evercore Partners where he was most recently senior managing director

* Barclays appoints chairman of global financial institutions group