June 13, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hardwoods says $107 mln acquisition of Rugby Architectural Building Products

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Hardwoods Distribution Inc

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to both cash flow per share and earnings per share

* Board approved amendment to dividend policy to increase annual dividend from c$0.22 per share to c$0.25 per share

* Following closing of transaction, all of rugby's 560 employees are expected to remain in place

* In connection with transaction, has entered into agreement with syndicate of investment dealers led by cormark securities

* About 60 percent of purchase price will be funded through increase in borrowing

* Hardwoods may pay future earn-out consideration of up to us$13 million in form of shares or cash at option of hardwoods

* Underwriters agreed to purchase for resale to public on a bought deal basis 3.5 million subscription receipts at c$14.50/ subscription receipt

* Hardwoods announces us$107 million acquisition of rugby architectural building products, c$50 million bought deal financing and a 14% dividend increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
