June 13 (Reuters) - Zynga Inc

* Zynga names Bernard Kim as president of publishing

* Kim will report directly to chief executive officer Frank Gibeau effective immediately

* Kim will oversee company's publishing division

* Prior to joining EA, Kim served as director of sales and channel strategy at Walt Disney Company