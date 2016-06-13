FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sonus says Mark greenquist resigned as CFO of Company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Sonus Networks Inc

* Mark greenquist has resigned as chief financial officer of company, effective june 15, 2016

* Susan villare , vice president of financial planning and analysis, will fulfill duties as interim chief financial officer

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $59.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $261.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonus announces greenquist departure and affirms q216 and fy2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

