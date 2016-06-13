FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baidu announces revised revenue guidance for Q2 2016
June 13, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baidu announces revised revenue guidance for Q2 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc

* Baidu announces revised revenue guidance for second quarter 2016 and announces conference call scheduled for June 13, 2016 for discussion

* Currently expects estimated Q2 2016 revenue to be in range of $2.807 billion to $2.823 billion

* Regulatory authorities continue to review online marketing practices of medical, pharmaceutical, healthcare and other similar businesses

* While review is underway, company has observed a reduction or delay in spend from a significant portion of medical customers

* Revised revenue guidance for Q2 compared to previously stated range of RMB20.110 billion ($3.119 billion) to RMB20.580 billion ( $3.192 billion )

* Company has reduced number of sponsored links across platform.

* High quality medical customers who have reduced or delayed spend would likely be compliant with new regulations over time

* Expects spend from high quality medical customers to recover "gradually" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
