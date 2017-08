June 13 (Reuters) - Blackline Safety

* Announces non-brokered private placement of up to 3.4 million units at a price of $1.75 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6.0 million

* Each warrant entitles holder to acquire one share at any time on/prior to feb 12, 2018 at exercise price of $2 per share

