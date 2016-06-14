FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners expects 2016 EPS growth in mid-teen range
June 14, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola European Partners expects 2016 EPS growth in mid-teen range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners:

* Coca-Cola European Partners to present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference and provide 2016 guidance

* For 2016, expects growth of net sales in a modest low single-digit range, operating income in a modest mid-single-digit range

* For 2016, CCEP expects growth of diluted earnings per share in a mid-teen range

* Based on recent rates, currency translation would negatively impact FY diluted EPS by approximately EUR0.05

* Does not expect to repurchase shares in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

