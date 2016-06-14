BRIEF-DST agrees to sell North American customer communications business for $410 mln

June 14 (Reuters) - Dst Systems Inc
* Deal for $410.0 million
* Dst estimates that pending sale of nacc business will result in after-tax proceeds of approximately $310.0 millio
* To sell its north american customer communications business to broadridge financial solutions, inc
* Once completed, north american transaction expected to result in reduction to dst's eps of about $1.15 on annual basis
* Board of directors of dst authorized a new $300.0 million share repurchase plan.
* Dst systems inc <dst.nin accordance with its capital plan including investments in business, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions
* Dst announces agreement to sell north american customer communications business