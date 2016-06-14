FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-DST agrees to sell North American customer communications business for $410 mln
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DST agrees to sell North American customer communications business for $410 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Dst Systems Inc

* Deal for $410.0 million

* Dst estimates that pending sale of nacc business will result in after-tax proceeds of approximately $310.0 millio

* To sell its north american customer communications business to broadridge financial solutions, inc

* Once completed, north american transaction expected to result in reduction to dst's eps of about $1.15 on annual basis

* Board of directors of dst authorized a new $300.0 million share repurchase plan.

* Dst systems inc <dst.nin accordance with its capital plan including investments in business, share repurchases, strategic acquisitions

* Dst announces agreement to sell north american customer communications business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

