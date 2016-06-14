BRIEF-Broadridge to acquire DST's North American customer communications business

June 14 (Reuters) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc :

Broadridge expects acquisition to be $0.01 to $0.03 per share accretive on a gaap basis

* Says expects to achieve approximately $20 million in annualized cost synergies within 18-30 months of closing

* Expects acquisition to be $0.09 to $0.13 per share accretive on a gaap basis in second year.

* Gaap adjusted basis in second year from deal

* Expects acquisition to be $0.11 to $0.14 per share accretive on a non-gaap adjusted basis in first year

* Senior management, led by mike abbaei, head of dst's customer communications business, will be joining broadridge

* Broadridge agrees to acquire dst's north american customer communications business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)