BRIEF-Hecla appoints Lindsay Hall senior vice president and CFO

June 14 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co
* Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, following retirement of james sabala
* Lindsay recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer of goldcorp inc
* Hecla announces appointment of lindsay hall as senior vice president and chief financial officer