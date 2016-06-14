FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Hecla appoints Lindsay Hall senior vice president and CFO
June 14, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hecla appoints Lindsay Hall senior vice president and CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Hecla Mining Co

* Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company

* Lindsay hall has accepted position of senior vice president and chief financial officer of company, following retirement of james sabala

* Lindsay recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer of goldcorp inc

* Hecla announces appointment of lindsay hall as senior vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

