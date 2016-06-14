FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy reports Q1 total net revenues of $364.6 million
June 14, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Yingli Green Energy reports Q1 total net revenues of $364.6 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd qtrly total photovoltaic ("pv") module shipments 1 were 508.1 mw, compared to 504.5mw in q4 of 2015.

* Expects its pv module shipments to be in estimated range of 580mw to 620mw for quarter ending june 30, 2016

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd says qtrly earnings per american depositary share was us$0.7

* Says also expects its gross margin in second quarter of 2016 to be in estimated range of 18% to 20%

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd qtrly earnings per american depositary share rmb4.4 (us$0.7)

* Qtrly non-gaap income per ads $0.60

* Yingli green energy holding co ltd qtrly adjusted income per ads was rmb4.0 (us$0.6)

* Expects its gross margin in second quart of 2016 to be in estimated range of 18% to 20%.

* "expect strong demand from japan to continue in 2016"

* Qtrly total net revenues were $364.6 million

* In china , we have secured orders of approximately 820mw by end of may due to "robust" demand in first half of 2016

* Yingli green energy reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rmb 2.351 billion versus rmb 2.11 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

