a year ago
BRIEF-Lannett to amend credit agreement to repurchase remaining $200 mln of 12 pct senior notes
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lannett to amend credit agreement to repurchase remaining $200 mln of 12 pct senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc :

* Lannett to amend credit agreement to repurchase remaining $200 million of 12% senior notes

* Agreement with an existing lender to raise an incremental $150 million term loan b

* Company intends to use proceeds of incremental term loan b and cash on hand to repurchase remaining $200 million of 12% senior notes due in 2023

* Incremental term loan b is expected to have terms consistent with company's existing term loan b

* Cumulative effect of actions through maturity date of loans is expected to generate cash interest savings of approximately $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

