BRIEF-Celator pharmaceuticals announces positive results in patients with flt3 mutation from phase 3 trial in high-risk acute myeloid leukemia

June 14 (Reuters) - Celator Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Data from AML patients with a flt3 mutation demonstrated vyxeos had a statistically significant improvement in induction response rate

* A benefit in induction response rate was seen in both flt3-itd and flt3-tkd patients

* Expects to submit a new drug application (NDA) for vyxeos with U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) by end of q3 of 2016

* Expects to submit a marketing authorization application (MAA) with European Medicines Agency (EMA) in q1 of 2017

* Celator Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results In Patients With Flt3 Mutation From The Phase 3 Trial In High-Risk acute myeloid leukemia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)