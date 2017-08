June 14 (Reuters) - Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Six academic clinical sites in united states for its bp-01 study are anticipated to be initiated over this summer

* Immune pharmaceuticals expands its bertilimumab phase ii clinical trial in bullous pemphigoid to six academic institutions in the united states