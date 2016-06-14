FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-OMAM to acquire majority interest in Landmark Partners
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-OMAM to acquire majority interest in Landmark Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Om Asset Management Plc :

* Om Asset Management Plc says OMAM expects transaction to be up to 12% accretive to 2017 ENI per share

* Om Asset Management Plc says that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% equity interest in Landmark Partners

* Om Asset Management Plc says intends to fund closing payment using available capacity on its existing revolving credit facility

* OMAM will pay approximately US$240 million in cash at closing

* Deal includes potential for an additional payment based on growth of business through 2018

* OMAM has negotiated acceleration, subsequent termination of deferred tax asset deed, seed capital management agreement

* OMAM to acquire majority interest in Landmark Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.