BRIEF-OMAM to acquire majority interest in Landmark Partners

* Om Asset Management Plc says OMAM expects transaction to be up to 12% accretive to 2017 ENI per share

* Om Asset Management Plc says that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% equity interest in Landmark Partners

* Om Asset Management Plc says intends to fund closing payment using available capacity on its existing revolving credit facility

* OMAM will pay approximately US$240 million in cash at closing

* Deal includes potential for an additional payment based on growth of business through 2018

* OMAM has negotiated acceleration, subsequent termination of deferred tax asset deed, seed capital management agreement

* OMAM to acquire majority interest in Landmark Partners