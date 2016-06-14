FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-efuture Holding Inc announces special committee of the board
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-efuture Holding Inc announces special committee of the board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - eFuture Holding Inc

* efuture Holding Inc says special committee is composed of independent directors of company Yuanzhu Lu, Roger Zhang And Weihua Zhou

* efuture Holding Inc says Yuanzhu Lu will be chairperson of special committee

* efuture Holding Inc Says established a special committee to consider non binding proposal letter, dated June 6, 2016

* efuture announces the establishment of a special committee of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

