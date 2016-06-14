BRIEF-Natural Resource Partners to sell non-operated oil and gas working interest assets

June 14 (Reuters) - Natural Resource Partners LP :

* Natural Resource Partners to sell non-operated oil and gas working interest assets

* Natural Resource Partners LP says deal for $116.1 million

* Natural Resource Partners LP says NRP intends to use proceeds to repay $75 million NRP oil and gas revolving credit facility in full

* NRP oil and gas signed agreement with lime rock resources to sell all of its williston basin non-operated oil and gas working interest assets