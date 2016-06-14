FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings to buy Wyoming Refining and related logistics assets
June 14, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Par Pacific Holdings to buy Wyoming Refining and related logistics assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Par Pacific Holdings Inc :

* Par Pacific Holdings to acquire Wyoming Refining and related logistics assets

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* To acquire Hermes Consolidated LLC (DBA Wyoming Refining company) for approximately $271.4 million

* Expects to raise necessary transactional financing with a mixture of debt, equity and cash on hand

* Deal value of $271.4 million includes assumption of $58 million of indebtedness

* Equity component of financing expected to consist of $50 million rights offering of common stock to all of existing shareholders

* Affiliates of Sam Zell and Highbridge Capital have agreed to provide $52.5 million of mandatorily convertible bridge financing

* Remaining capital required will be financed with existing liquidity

* Additional component of financing expected to consist of private placement of $100 million of convertible notes pursuant to rule 144a

* To assume $58 million of existing indebtedness at Wyoming refining, incur $65 million of additional at Wyoming Refining parent company

* Remaining capital required will be financed with existing liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

