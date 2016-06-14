FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-InspireMD amends loan & security agreement with Hercules Capital
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-InspireMD amends loan & security agreement with Hercules Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - InspireMD Inc :

* InspireMD announces amendment to loan & security agreement with Hercules Capital

* Announced that it has completed a restructuring of its existing debt.

* Under terms of amendment, all parties have agreed to a deferral of payment of principal for a four month period beginning may 1st, 2016

* Company will be subject to certain additional covenants, and will pay a financing fee to lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

