a year ago
BRIEF-Isle of Capri Casinos Q4 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations
June 14, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Isle of Capri Casinos Q4 earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Isle Of Capri Casinos Inc :

* Maintenance and other capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are expected to be approximately $100 million

* Isle of Capri Casinos Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year results

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $264.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $266.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
