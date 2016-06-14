FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Charles Schwab says total client assets $2.61 trillion in May, up 1 pct from April
June 14, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Charles Schwab says total client assets $2.61 trillion in May, up 1 pct from April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Total client assets were a record $2.61 trillion as of month-end May, up 1% from May 2015 and up 1% compared to April 2016

* Net new assets brought to company by new and existing clients in may 2016 totaled $16.0 billion

* Client assets receiving ongoing advisory services were also a record $1.31 trillion as of month-end may, up 3% from may 2015

* Schwab reports monthly activity highlights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
