a year ago
BRIEF-Nassau Reinsurance receives regulatory approvals for acquisition of Phoenix
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 1:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nassau Reinsurance receives regulatory approvals for acquisition of Phoenix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Phoenix Companies Inc and Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings LP:

* Phoenix and Nassau Re intend to close transaction on or about June 20, 2016

* Also announced its intention to delist its 7.45% quarterly interest bonds due 2032

* Bonds will begin trading in over counter market on June 27, 2016

* Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings receives regulatory approvals required for the acquisition of the Phoenix Companies Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
