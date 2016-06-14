FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Inc purchases one Kings Lane Inc
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond Inc purchases one Kings Lane Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc purchases one Kings Lane Inc

* Purchase price was not material to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc says purchase of one Kings Lane Inc did not affect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's fiscal 2016 Q1 ended on May 28, 2016

* Co expects transaction to be slightly dilutive to net earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2016, after transaction and integration costs

* Announced an all cash purchase of one Kings Lane Inc, a home décor and design company

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc purchases one Kings Lane Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.