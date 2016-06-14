FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synergy Resources Corp appoints Deloitte as auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Synergy Resources Corp

* Borrowing base on its revolving credit facility has been re-affirmed at $145 million

* Announced appointment of Deloitte as its independent registered public accounting firm, replacing company's former auditor

* There have not been any disagreements between co, former auditing firm on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure

* Synergy Resources Corporation closes on acquisition of assets in the Wattenberg Field; borrowing base is reaffirmed; company announces change in auditor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

